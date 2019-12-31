Home

Mabel F. "Mickey" Williams


1932 - 2019
Mabel F. "Mickey" Williams Obituary
Mabel “Mickey” F. Williams

June 24, 1932 - Dec. 27, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mabel “Mickey” Faye Williams, 87 years old, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN. Mrs. Williams was born on June 24, 1932 in Donaldson, IN, to the late George and Elnora (Culp) Klinedinst. She has lived in this local area most of her life.

On February 19, 1952, she married Jack L. Williams who preceded her in death on February 2, 1995. Her second husband, Walter Carlson, and one sister, Judy Klinedinst, also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Williams worked as a window clerk most of her working career at the United States Post Office in Elkhart, IN.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her two sons, Michael (Kimberlie) Williams of Granger, IN and Eric Williams of Finlay, OH; and three grandchildren, Hailey Williams, Briana Botka, and Mason Botka.

A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth, IN. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, South Bend is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mabel “Mickey” Williams may be donated to Paqui and Brian Kelly Comprehensive Breast Center, 611 E. Douglas Rd., Ste 123, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be offered to the Williams family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019
