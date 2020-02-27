|
Mable “May” A. Easton
Aug. 21, 1942 - Feb. 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mable “May” A. Easton was born August 21, 1942 in Niles, Michigan. On February 24, 2020 she passed away quietly in her Mishawaka home. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly McCain (Jeremy) and her grandson, Eric (Jessica) Foust. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Xander Foust and Khyl Foust, who knew her as ‘Nana'.
As a child, May was active in 4H, in the categories of sewing, equestrian and music. She enjoyed an exciting career of 22 years in the front office of the Mishawaka Police Department as a secretary. She spent her free time with her best friend Sandy, whom she can now spend every day with again. After retirement, she spent her days close to home with her family and her friend, Carol.
A private ceremony will be held with May's closest family members in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, one of May's favorite places to take in a good view.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020