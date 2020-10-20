Maceo Denson
May 31, 1939 - Oct. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Maceo Denson of South Bend, IN transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. at his home with family at his bedside.
Maceo was born May 31, 1939 in Kevil, KY to Madeline Denson and Sam Caldwell. He attended school in Paducah, KY. After school, he joined the United States Marine Corps on August 22, 1956, where he served in active duty. He was Honorably Discharged on August 30, 1958.
After his tour in the service, he moved to South Bend, IN where he later met his wife Eddie. They were united in Holy Matrimony on July 5, 1969 and later became the proud parents of two sons, Brian and Michael Denson.
Maceo was employed at Weiferhauser Paper Company for 12 years and 21 years at Uniroyal Rubber Company until he retired.
Maceo enjoyed drag racing and was well known for racing. He raced at Osceola Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana and Michigan, often bringing home the winning trophy. He was very skilled and enjoyed working on cars. Maceo accepted Christ at an early age and later joined Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor H. Gregory Haygood, where he attended regularly until his illness prevented him from attending.
Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife of 51 years, Eddie Denson; sons, Brian (Tina) Denson and Michael Denson; grandchildren whom he adored, Brionca LaShay Denson and My'Kel Denson of South Bend IN; cousins, Marion (Sandra) Denson and Kenneth (Brenda) Denson both of Paducah, KY; neice, Isola Wells of Georgia; nephews, Eddie (Gloria) Wells of Indianapolis, IN and Marcus (Anisha) Wells of South Bend, IN; two special friends, Charlene Williams and Dottie Mayfield, along with a host of other family members and friends.
Maceo was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline Denson, father, Sam Caldwell, cousin, Donald Denson, and grandparents, George and Emma Denson.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
