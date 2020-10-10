Madalene Frazier
May 15, 1933 - Oct. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Madalene Delores Frazier, 87, of South Bend, died peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence
Madalene was born May 15, 1933 in Elwood, Indiana, the youngest of two girls born to Clem and Grace Seal. She married Charles L. Frazier March 17, 1956 in Elwood, Indiana. He preceded her in death July 13, 2007.
Madalene cherished her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was important to her and came before anything else. She enjoyed playing the piano and traveling. She was a sports fan, especially golf, college football, the Kentucky Derby, and the Indy 500. Madalene belonged to a Bridge Club and also enjoyed playing cards at the Buchanan Senior Center.
Charles and Madalene belonged to the Chikaming Country Club, and enjoyed golfing and socializing with their friends. Madalene was an active member of Harbert Community Church for many years where she participated in a weekly Bible study. Her faith and love of the Lord was evident in how she lived her life and gave of herself generously for others in need.
Madalene will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her four children, Richard (Susan) Frazier of Heath, Texas, Linda (Timothy) Butler of South Bend, Steven (Marilyn) Frazier of Lee, New Hampshire, and Robert Frazier of Stevensville; twelve grandchildren, John (Raquel) Frazier, Brian (Jamye) Frazier, Matthew (Sarah) Frazier, Laura (Jason) Burleson, Jason (Julia) Cramer, Kevin Cramer, Sean Frazier, Ryan Frazier, Kayla Frazier, Kyle Frazier, Jacquelyn Frazier, and Myah Frazier; five great-grandchildren, Danny, Naia, Ava, Laila, and Ella; one niece, Jan (Thomas) Brock of Wisconsin; and a host of cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years; her sister, Wilma Robbins; and a granddaughter, Jessica.
Family and friends will gather Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. The Reverend Jay Fast of Harbert Community church will be officiating.
Madalene will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery, Chikaming Township.
The family prefers contributions made in Madalene's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 110, Southfield, Michigan 48033 or at https://epilepsymichigan.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.
