|
|
Madalyn E. Scott
June 30, 1926 - April 21, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Madalyn E. Scott, 93, passed away on April 21, 2020, at Bell Tower in Granger, IN. She was born June 30, 1926, in Mishawaka, IN, to Hugh E. and Violet S. (Frederick) Warner Sr. Madalyn worked in health care as a Nursing Assistant until 1986 when she retired. She was a proud member of the Eastern Star and Amaranth. Madalyn enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, word search puzzles, and spending time with family. She truly loved to watch the butterflies and birds through her window. Madalyn is survived by her children, Robert (Louise) Scott of Alabama, Richard (Carolyn) Scott of Mishawaka, IN, Cindy (Jack) Young of South Bend, IN, Charlotte (James) Pittman of Elkhart, IN, and Carol (Terry) Breda of South Bend, IN; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Williams of California; and stepbrothers, David Jurgenson of South Bend, IN and Donald Jurgenson of Indiana. She is preceded in death by her husband, George E. Scott; 2 grandchildren; parents; and brother, Hugh E. Warner Jr. A private graveside will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Please share a remembrance or condolence with Madalyn's family, through the online guestbook at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020