Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Methodist Church
1211 W. Ewing Ave.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Methodist Church
1211 W. Ewing Ave.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madgie Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madgie "Bernice" Jenkins


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madgie "Bernice" Jenkins Obituary
Madgie “Bernice” Jenkins

Sept. 7, 1926 - Feb. 27, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Madgie Bernice Jenkins, 92, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Bernice was born on September 7, 1926 in Lawrence County, Alabama to Herman and Madgie (Callahan) Kenum. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, a sister, a grandchild, Chris Jenkins, and two great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Kay (Ron) Wyatt, Glen (Diane) Jenkins, and Kim Leader; grandchildren, Jay (Amy) Wyatt, Cindy (Jason) Wine, Ryan (Ashley) Leader, and Lindsay (Jeff) Haupt; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Bernice worked as a Teacher for Head Start; she worked for the South Bend Parks Department, the Shelter for Battered Women and Children, and for St. Joseph Adult Day Care. She was a member of Immanuel Methodist Church, Bethel Temple Church, and Rum Village Neighborhood Watch.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed baking, doing her crafts, and talking about the “Good Ol' Days in Alabama”.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23 in Immanuel Methodist Church, 1211 W. Ewing Ave., South Bend, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior in the church.

Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now