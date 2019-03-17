Madgie “Bernice” Jenkins



Sept. 7, 1926 - Feb. 27, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Madgie Bernice Jenkins, 92, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.



Bernice was born on September 7, 1926 in Lawrence County, Alabama to Herman and Madgie (Callahan) Kenum. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, a sister, a grandchild, Chris Jenkins, and two great-grandchildren.



Surviving are her children, Kay (Ron) Wyatt, Glen (Diane) Jenkins, and Kim Leader; grandchildren, Jay (Amy) Wyatt, Cindy (Jason) Wine, Ryan (Ashley) Leader, and Lindsay (Jeff) Haupt; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Bernice worked as a Teacher for Head Start; she worked for the South Bend Parks Department, the Shelter for Battered Women and Children, and for St. Joseph Adult Day Care. She was a member of Immanuel Methodist Church, Bethel Temple Church, and Rum Village Neighborhood Watch.



She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed baking, doing her crafts, and talking about the “Good Ol' Days in Alabama”.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23 in Immanuel Methodist Church, 1211 W. Ewing Ave., South Bend, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior in the church.



Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.