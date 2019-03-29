Madison C. Knight Sr.



April 7, 1922 - March 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - After a very long and adventurous life, Madison C. Knight Sr. passed away 2 weeks shy of his 97th birthday on March 23, 2019. Madison tried to live a very healthy lifestyle which included exercise and a healthy diet. He was a world traveler up until his late eighties. He traveled on 5 of the world's continents.



His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was a WWII Veteran who served for 5 years in the Navy, mostly sailing on the Saratoga Aircraft Carrier, which survived a torpedo hit. After the war he went to Bradley University and received his horology degree. He came to South Bend in the late 1950s and he purchased Van Horne Jewelers in 1962. He loved making people happy, which included selling many couples their wedding sets. He was both a Graduate Gemologist and a Certified Gemologist. He attended the first Presbyterian Church in South Bend along with his family.



His exercise of choice was handball, which later turned to racquetball in his seventies, and even at that age he could still beat his eldest son some of the time. He was an avid member and supporter of the YMCA for many years. Even in his late sixties he was no coward and went ducking on the Ocoee River with Madison Jr., which resulted in several capsizes and lost glasses. He could run and catch fly baseballs from his grandson, Benjamin Knight in his late seventies.



Preceding him in death are his parents, Revy and Mable Knight; his wife, Ethel-Louise Richmond-Knight; long time companion, Charlene Harbushka; his brother, Alexander Knight and niece, Sandra Knight. He is survived by sons, Robert (Syndee) Knight and Madison Knight, and daughter-in-law, Elisabeth Knight; grandsons, Madison (Rachael) Knight III and Benjamin (Maria) Knight and great-grandson, Henry Knight; and granddaughter, Emily (Christian) Barahona.



He will have a family viewing at Vantrease Funeral Homes in Zeigler, IL on March 31 and will be buried alongside his parents, Mable and Revy Knight in the Royalton Cemetery. Madison has resided in Litchfield, Arizona for the 25 years.



Photo is on the deck of the Saratoga II at the age of 90.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the YMCA.