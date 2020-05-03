Madlyn Rose Wilcox
Madlyn Rose Wilcox

July 31, 1943 - May 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Madlyn Rose Wilcox, 76, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Madlyn was born July 31, 1943 in South Bend to the late Clement and Dorothy (Buzalski) Hess. On September 14, 1963 Madlyn married Orville “Junior” Wilcox; he preceded her in death on November 28, 2015. Those left to cherish the memory of Madlyn include her niece, Meredith (David) Suter; brother, James (Judy) Hess; and great-nephew, Zachary Suter. Madlyn enjoyed shopping, going to the casino, gardening, rides in the country, and sitting on the porch. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. Per Madlyn's wishes no services will be held. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Potato Creek Cemetery will be Madlyn's final resting place. Condolences may be mailed to the family at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made online at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.
