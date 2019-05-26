Services Bubb Funeral Chapel 3910 N. Main Mishawaka , IN 46545 574 255-3126 Resources More Obituaries for Magdi Gabriel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Magdi Gabriel M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Magdi Gabriel, MD



June 28, 1932 - May 23, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Dr. Magdi Gabriel was reunited in heaven with his wife, parents, and brother on Thursday, May 23, 2019.



Dr. Gabriel was born on June 28, 1932 to Gabriel Gabriel and Mary Jacob Salib in Tanta, Egypt. He was the oldest of four brothers, including Moheb, Mamdouh, and Moktar. Dr. Gabriel graduated from Cairo University in 1955. He went on to medical school, residency, and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in The United Kingdom in 1960. While studying in the UK, he married Sophie Athineos, the love of his life, on January 20, 1962. While in England they had their first two children, Jasmine and John.



In 1966, they moved to New York after Dr. Gabriel was recruited by Albert Einstein Medical School to begin teaching what was at that time a revolutionary new procedure: the total hip replacement. While in New York they had their third child, Alexia. In 1970, he moved his family to Mishawaka, Indiana where their youngest, Christina, was born. He completed the first ever performed modern total hip replacement in the state of Indiana. Dr. Gabriel and Sophie worked side by side managing their private practice in Mishawaka for several decades. He performed regular surgeries at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka and Memorial Hospital in South Bend. He eventually retired in 2002.



Dr. Gabriel was incredibly passionate about his life's work and the real impact he could bring to his patients' quality of life. His compassionate care and surgical skill delivered years of joyful activity to his patients and their families. Indeed, it was the love of his own family and his joy in their presence that provided the inspiration for his approach to patient care.



He loved his family with unparalleled passion and commitment. He also spent ample time adventuring throughout the world, discovering places far and wide, with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He saw his many family trips as a way to stay connected and close, especially as his children grew into adults and started families of their own. In fact, whether it was family trips, annual fourth of July cookouts, or relaxing weekends at the lake, his gift to his entire extended family was his amazing ability to create a warm welcoming space for family memories to be made. Some of his most memorable trips included taking his family members to Egypt, Greece, London to visit the Royal College of Surgeons, and his annual family Christmas trip with his children and twelve grandchildren. His grandchildren have always occupied a massive space in his heart and like the rest of his family, he would do everything and anything for all of them. He loved being his grandchildren's Pappou.



Dr. Gabriel enjoyed summers and boating with his family on the lake in Niles, Michigan. You could frequently find him swimming across the lake for his daily exercise. He absolutely loved the water and exercising regularly. He cheered on Notre Dame football passionately from the time he moved to Mishawaka.



Dr. Gabriel was proud to give back to the church and community throughout his life. He was a devout and proud Coptic Orthodox Christian and attended church in South Bend, IN at St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church. Dr. Gabriel was well known for his immense compassion and kind heart. He oftentimes mentored and was a listening ear for many fellow doctors, nurses, family, and friends. Everyone wanted to be a better person after speaking with Dr. Gabriel.



Dr. Gabriel is survived by his four children: Jasmine (Michael) Schlitt, John (Imelda) Gabriel, Alexia (Peter) Kotsiopoulos, & Christina (Joseph) Strickler; and his twelve grandchildren: Gabriella (Zach) Tucker, Michael, Nicholas, Athena and Sophia Schlitt; Tia, Melina, and Gianna Kotsiopoulos; Anthony, Cecilia, Nicholas, and Jonathan Strickler.



He is also survived by his brothers, Mamdouh (Hoda) Gabriel and Moktar (Carmen) Gabriel; and sisters-in-law, Hoda Gabriel, Helen (Jack) Schinazi, and Mitzi Burnett, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren, who called him Uncle, Dad, or Pappou. Dr. Gabriel felt so blessed and grateful for his longtime caregiver and dear friend, Olga Szucs.



He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother, Moheb Gabriel.



Visitation will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:30pm until 6:00pm. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System, 707 E. Cedar Street, Ste. 100, South Bend, IN 46617 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., New York, NY 10036. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries