|
|
Maggie Robinson
July 24, 1928 - July 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Margaret Ann Robinson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Margaret was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 24, 1928, to the late Frank and Anna (Bosanek) Cherek.
Maggie, as her friends and family knew her, is survived by her 4 children, James E. (Edie) Robinson III, Katherine Robinson, Steve (Randi) Robinson, and Ann (Doug) Pollard; grandchildren, James (Tonna), Tom, Matt, William, Jessica (Josh), Renee, and Maggie, and six great-grandchildren.
Growing up in Omaha, Nebraska, Maggie was a fencer. She even went to the Olympic trials.
Attending Creighton University Nursing School in Omaha, Maggie became a Registered Nurse and worked at Memorial St. Joseph Hospital. While working at the hospital, she met an orderly named James Edward Robinson, who on June 24, 1950, become her beloved husband. After James finished his Master's degree from Creighton University, the family moved to Illinois so he could complete his Doctorate. During this time, they had James and Katherine. Professor Robinson accepted a position teaching at the University of Notre Dame, moving the family to South Bend. A few years later, Steve and Annie were born. Maggie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Everyone loved Maggie. That smile of hers will be missed by all!
Hundreds of beautiful paintings in oils and watercolor were created by Maggie. She even made her own canvases and frames. Maggie loved painting and photography. Maggie also had a passion and gift for playing her baby grand piano which has been enjoyed by many through the years. She volunteered her piano talent at nursing homes. Maggie and her talents will truly be missed.
Jim and Maggie traveled the world while Jim was a Professor and Director of the London Program at the University of Notre Dame. Maggie took the art of living and let it spill into the many lives she touched. As a professor's wife, she was a magnificent host for many parties for Dr. Robinson's students, visiting writers, and colleagues. She prepared meals and entertained American playwright Arthur Miller. Maggie held various events for the English Department while Jim was the English Department Head. Jim and Maggie were parishioners at Christ the King where all their children attended school.
A visitation with an art show will be held for Maggie at McGann Hay, University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd., South Bend, on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, with a Catholic liturgy at 12:30 pm, with Father Michael Palmer, C.S.C. Maggie will be laid to rest with her husband at Cedar Grove Cemetery, University of Notre Dame.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Maggie's name to Hannah and Friends, 51250 Hollyhock Rd., South Bend, IN 46637 or Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019