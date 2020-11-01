1/1
Maggielee Delahanty
Maggielee Delahanty

Aug. 8, 1920 - Oct. 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Maggielee Delahanty passed away on October 8, 2020. She was born to Frank Lancaster and Eva Lancaster on August 8, 1920 in South Bend, Indiana. She attended St. Matthews Grade School, graduated from Riley High School, and attended Bethel College.

She married James L. Delahanty and they were married 68 wonderful years. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church, the Elks Club, and the Christ Child Society. She loved spending time with her family, travel, and playing bridge.

She was a resident of Indiana until 2018, when she moved to Kansas to be closer to her daughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James; brother, Frank Lancaster Jr.; and sister, Patricia Stepanian Fitzsimmons. She is survived by four children, Kathleen Stover (Bill), James L. Delahanty Jr. (Sue), Kevin P. Delahanty (Trish), and Jane D. Edmons (Jay), seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by all those who loved this precious woman.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
