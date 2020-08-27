Malik Qu'Azon Neal Ballard
July 30, 1997 - Aug. 17, 2020
VANDALIA, MI - Malik Qu'Azon Neal Ballard, age 23, of Vandalia, died Monday, August 17, 2020.
He was born July 30, 1997 in Three Rivers to Willie A. Ballard, Jr. and Raymon “Monna” Neal.
Malik was a respectful and kind young man with a million dollar smile and dimples. He cherished spending time with his family and friends, especially his nephews. He was an amazing caregiver, until the end, for his older brother. Malik loved playing and watching basketball. He was a talented singer and rapper. He was a 2015 graduate of Ross Beatty High School.
Malik was a wonderful and loveable son who will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Raymon “Monna” Neal of Vandalia; father, Willie A. Ballard, Jr. of Elkhart, Indiana; grandmothers, Stella McIntosh Peterson of Vandalia and Curley Ballard of Vandalia; one sister, Reneathia Neal of Elkhart, Indiana; two brothers, DeAndre Neal McIntosh of Vandalia and Willie A. Ballard III of Canada; nephews, Kevin and Tevin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Ronald Neal, Sr. and Willie A. Ballard, Sr.; two aunts, Stephanie Neal and Angela White; and two uncles, Farrell Hall and Fleemon Hall.
Family and friends will gather TODAY, Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. We will then process to Bogue Street Memorial Garden for a graveside service.
The family prefers contributions in Malik's memory be made to Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 608 Oakland Avenue, Elkhart, Indiana 46516.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
.