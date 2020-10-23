Mamie Mincy
June 9, 1927 - Oct. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Mamie Wigfall Mincy was born on June 9, 1927 to Mr. & Mrs. Thomas and Josephine Wigfall in Bulloch County, Georgia. Mamie peacefully went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on October 17, 2020. Mamie leaves to cherish her fond memories, her husband, Sewonie Mincy Sr. of South Bend, Indiana; six sons: Sewonie Jr., Perry (Cora), and Michael of South Bend, Indiana, Gregory of Indianapolis, Indiana, Alan of Carmel, Indiana, and Dewayne of Covington, Georgia; one daughter, Bettye Nunnally of Decatur, Georgia; six grandchildren, Syrena Gathright, Asyria, Larenda, Darrius, and Michael of South Bend, Indiana, and Ayunna Nunnally of Decatur, Georgia; 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Mary Wigfall of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Effie Parrish Wigfall of Register, Georgia, Ida Wigfall and Ruth Mincy, South Bend, Indiana, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The services will be held on Saturday, October 24 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 116 N. Birdsell Street, South Bend, Indiana 46628. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m., and the services will start at 2:00 p.m. The burial will be on Monday, October 26 at Highland Cemetery, 2257 Portage Ave., South Bend, Indiana at 11:00 a.m.
