Manuel Martinez



April 7, 1963 - May 7, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Manuel Martinez, 57, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.



Manuel was born on April 7, 1963 in Dallas, TX to the late Julian and Elvira (Sanchez) Martinez.



Manuel is survived Tina Martinez and his brothers, Arturo Martinez, Gilbert Martinez, Julian Martinez, and Adolfo Martinez. He was preceded in death by his sister, Yolanda Jimenez and one brother, David Martinez.



He always made sure to keep up with the Dallas Cowboys' games. He was a BIG FAN. Manuel loved to be around family and shopping at Goodwill; it was his favorite place to shop and look around at all the stuff. He loved spending time with his 5-year-old nephew, Arturo Jr. Manuel and was always very humble and kind at heart.



He will be dearly missed.



Friends may call on the family from 2:00-6:00 PM, Tuesday, May 12 at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, IN.





