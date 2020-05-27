Marc A. Fiedler
1975 - 2020
Marc A. Fiedler

Sept. 18, 1975 - May 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marc Andrew Fiedler, 44, of South Bend, passed away at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, May 20 at Memorial Hospital. Marc was born September 18, 1975 and was a lifetime area resident. He is survived by his parents, Patti Jo Terpstra of Niles, MI and Robert D. Fiedler (Denise) of Middlebury, IN; a son, Mason (Fiedler) Conine of Edmund, OK and a stepson, Trenton Plummer of Boise, ID; brothers, Michael Fiedler (Mandy) of Seattle, WA and Daniel Fiedler of Maricopa, AZ; and sister, Katie Schmidt (James) of Goshen, IN.

Marc attended Muessel, Clay, and Penn Schools. He enjoyed kayaking, and camping. He was a musician at heart; he wrote songs and played guitar, banjo, harp, and mandolin. He started woodworking at a very young age and excelled both professionally building houses, and personally as a hobby/art form.

Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic a gathering to celebrate Marc's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in Marc's name may be made to Beacon Medical Group c/o Behavioral Health South Bend, 707 N. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.
