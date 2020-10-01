Marcella B.
“Marci” Pynaert
Feb. 21, 1932 - Sept. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Marcella B. Pynaert, 88, of South Bend, IN passed on to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
She was greeted by her parents, sister Lois VanTornhaut, and beloved son, Mark.
Rosemary Marcella (Marci) was born and raised in Highland Park, IL by Andrew and Concetta (Galluzzi) Barone.
She married Norman J. Pynaert (deceased) in 1953, and moved to South Bend, IN. The greatest treasure from her 27-year marriage were her seven children. Rene (Marie) Pynaert, Debra (Jack) Daly, Mark Pynaert, Andrea Pynaert, Marty (Cathy) Pynaert, Gary (Lena) Pynaert, and Jill (Kevin) Gerencher, her 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Marci moved to Orlando, FL in 1981, where she remained until moving back to South Bend in 2006. She was very proud of her family and was excited when she had the opportunity to retire closer to them. They were her pride and joy.
Marci loved the Lord. She was always involved in the church. In St. Andrew Church, Florida, she was proud to have been Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and Parish Council President. In 1997, she was Chairperson of the Orlando Diocese Separated and Divorced Conference. In Holy Cross Church, South Bend, she also was strongly involved in services and volunteering. Marci had great faith which sustained her through her lifetime.
Marci had many careers, always striving to support her family. She worked hard in each job she had and always strived to do her best.
She most enjoyed her time as Convention Coordinator at the Buena Vista Palace, Lake Buena Vista, FL, a position for which she was honored many times, and one that made possible wonderful family vacations for her children and grandchildren.
Marci wishes her family and many friends to know she loved them and will miss them in this earthly life.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Rosary to be prayed at 3:00 p.m.
We will be following COVID facemask recommendations.
Mass for Marci and her son Mark will be at Holy Cross Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation for an hour prior to Mass. Private burial in Highland Cemetery will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to all the special people who took care of Marci at Sanctuary at Holy Cross during her last year with us.
To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com
.