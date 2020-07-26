1/1
Marcella "Marcy" (Whitaker) Bradburn
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Marcella “Marcy” (Whitaker) Bradburn

Nov. 5, 1954 - July 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marcella Ann (Whitaker) Bradburn, 65, of South Bend, Indiana passed away surrounded by her loved ones at her home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois. On June 19, 2020 she married David Bradburn and they spent over 22 years together. Marcy is survived by two sons, John (Cierra Liska) Zeitler of South Bend, Indiana and Lennie Zeitler of North Dakota; seven grandchildren: Tanner Zeitler, Zac (Genesis Martin) Zeitler, Bradley Zeitler, Justin Zeitler, Lindsay Zeitler, Alexis Brittin, and Dagan Sosznaski; and two sisters, Kasey Vanderbutts and Linda Hufford. Marcy enjoyed helping others, riding Harley Davidsons, camping, and horseback riding. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. A visitation for Marcy will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN from 3:00 until 8:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
