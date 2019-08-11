Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Marcella J. "Marcy" Williams


1926 - 2019
Marcella J. "Marcy" Williams Obituary
Marcella “Marcy” J. Williams

July 21, 1926 - August 9, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marcella J. “Marcy” Williams, 93, of New Carlisle, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born on July 21, 1926 in South Bend, to the late Emery A. and Gladys (Freese) Davis. On November 3, 1973, as Marcella J. Poorman, she married Robert L. Williams, who preceded her in death on October 10, 1985. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Robert Poorman; son-in-law, Robert Anderson; and a granddaughter, Amanda Anderson. Marcy is survived by her two daughters, Vickie (Dan) Kolczynski of South Bend and Jane Ann Anderson of Sanford, FL; two stepsons, Robert (Shirley) Williams of Georgetown, TX and Kevin Williams of Norman, OK; seven grandchildren, Darin Bongiovanni of Mishawaka, IN, Karin (Craig) Dale of Niles, MI, Dawn (Brian) Reublin and Michelle (Jeff) Sorbello both of Sanford, FL, Seth (Leah) Poorman and Brittany (Justin) Amaton, both of Royal Palm Beach, FL; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Welcome of South Bend; brother, John (Bonnie) Davis of Breezy Point, MN; and by several nieces and nephews. She retired from South Bend Toy after 10 years of service in the Purchasing Department. Marcy was a 1944 Riley High School graduate, attended the Lydick United Methodist Church, and enjoyed volunteering at Hamilton Communities. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, with Pastor Cindy Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lydick United Methodist Church. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
