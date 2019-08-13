Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Marcelyn A. Rarick


1934 - 2019
Marcelyn A. Rarick Obituary
Marcelyn A. Rarick

Feb. 18, 1934 - August 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marcelyn “Marcie” A. Rarick, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN. She was born on February 18, 1934 in Churdan, Iowa to the late Everett and Velma (Mumby) Silbaugh.

Marcie is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Bill) Reiser; son, Paul (Debbie) Rarick; four grandchildren, Eric, Emily, Natalie, and Nicholas; three sisters, Candy (John) Boyd, Gloria Boudreau, and Karole Grace; and her companion of seventeen years, Joe Cichos. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Walt Silbaugh and Chuck Silbaugh.

Marcie worked as an administrator at the library at the University of Notre Dame. She enjoyed traveling and actively spending time with her friends and family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 12:00pm at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 14 from 5:00-8:00pm as well as on Thursday from 11:00am until the time of service. Private family interment will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Marcie may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Michiana, 610 N. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019
