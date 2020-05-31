Marcia A. Pruett
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia A. Pruett

Jan. 10, 1934 - May 29, 2020

DOWAGIAC, MI - Marcia Ann Pruett, age 86, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Okemos, Michigan surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 10, 1934 in Dowagiac, Michigan, the oldest of three children of Homer and Virginia (Foreman) Bailey. On September 2, 1951, Marcia was united in marriage to Curtis Pruett, Jr. in Dowagiac, until his passing in 1995.

Following her marriage to Curt, she was employed by The Heddon Company as a bookkeeper for many years until their closing in 1984. Marcia was then appointed Treasurer for the City of Dowagiac. Marcia retained her position as Treasurer until her retirement.

Surviving are her son, Greg (Lauryn) Pruett of Cedar Park, Texas; daughter, Karen Rutherford of Okemos; six grandchildren, Sheree Irwin, Jennifer (Danny) Cook, Pamela (Jason) Olivarez, Mark (Kim) Pruett, Jodi (Alex) Croft, and Delaney Rutherford; six great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Katherine, and Andrew Cook, McKenna and Jackson Olivarez, and Wren Pruett; sister, Joyce Bailey of Dowagiac; brother, Michael Bailey of Dowagiac; and several nieces and nephews. Marcia will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 43 years, Curt; daughter, Linda Pruett; great-grandson, Justin Cross (Olivarez); and son-in-law, Bob Rutherford.

Mrs. Pruett will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Marcia be directed to a charity of one's choice.

Please contact Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals for arrangements at wagnercares.com or 269.445.2435.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved