Marcia A. Pruett
Jan. 10, 1934 - May 29, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Marcia Ann Pruett, age 86, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Okemos, Michigan surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 10, 1934 in Dowagiac, Michigan, the oldest of three children of Homer and Virginia (Foreman) Bailey. On September 2, 1951, Marcia was united in marriage to Curtis Pruett, Jr. in Dowagiac, until his passing in 1995.
Following her marriage to Curt, she was employed by The Heddon Company as a bookkeeper for many years until their closing in 1984. Marcia was then appointed Treasurer for the City of Dowagiac. Marcia retained her position as Treasurer until her retirement.
Surviving are her son, Greg (Lauryn) Pruett of Cedar Park, Texas; daughter, Karen Rutherford of Okemos; six grandchildren, Sheree Irwin, Jennifer (Danny) Cook, Pamela (Jason) Olivarez, Mark (Kim) Pruett, Jodi (Alex) Croft, and Delaney Rutherford; six great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Katherine, and Andrew Cook, McKenna and Jackson Olivarez, and Wren Pruett; sister, Joyce Bailey of Dowagiac; brother, Michael Bailey of Dowagiac; and several nieces and nephews. Marcia will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 43 years, Curt; daughter, Linda Pruett; great-grandson, Justin Cross (Olivarez); and son-in-law, Bob Rutherford.
Mrs. Pruett will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Marcia be directed to a charity of one's choice.
Please contact Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals for arrangements at wagnercares.com or 269.445.2435.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.