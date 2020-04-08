Home

Marcia Ann (Wrobel) Sekendy


1945 - 2020
Marcia Ann (Wrobel) Sekendy Obituary
Marcia Ann (Wrobel) Sekendy

March 24, 1945 - April 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marcia Sekendy, 75, passed unexpectedly Thurs., April 2. She spent her last moments with her one & only love, John Charles Sekendy, Jr. She was born in South Bend to the late Harry & Sophie (Kolacz) Wrobel. Left to cherish Marcia's memory are her loving husband of 52 years, John; their children, John (Tonya) Sekendy III & Tricia (Troy) Moreno; grandchildren, Max Sekendy, Tristin & Tanner Moreno, along with many other precious family members. Due to the current health risks services are being postponed. Full obit in this Sunday's paper.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020
