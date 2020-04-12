|
Marcia Ann (Wrobel) Sekendy
March 24, 1945 - April 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marcia Sekendy, 75, left us unexpectedly on a sunny Spring morning on April 2, 2020. She spent her last moments with her one and only love, John Charles Sekendy, Jr.
Marcia was born on March 24, 1945 in South Bend to Harry and Sophie (Kolacz) Wrobel and was a lifelong resident. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, Jack “Mooney” Sr. and Doris (Stachowiak) Sekendy, brother-in-law, Patrick Soboleski and sister-in-law, Kathleen “Toodie” Borsare.
Marcia graduated from Washington High School in 1963 and married John in October of 1967. She worked at Bendix Corporation for many years and then at Target for 17 years before retiring.
Those left to cherish the memory of Marcia include her loving husband of 52 years, John; their children, John (Tonya) Sekendy III and Tricia (Troy) Moreno; her grandchildren, Max Sekendy, Tristin and Tanner Moreno; sisters, Justine (John) Soboleski Rucano and Judy (Rusty) Cramer; sister-in-law, Sandy (Jim) Sabinas; nieces and nephews, Alissa Soboleski (travel buddy), Patrick (Cristina) Soboleski, Jayme (Kate) Cramer, Joseph (Margy) Cramer, Beth (Jachimiak) Antisdel, and Kelli Jachimiak; and many cousins and friends.
She was extremely proud of her family and will be remembered for her genuine loving and humble nature, kind soul and congenial personality. She loved her family, friends, faith, and gardening. She spent much time enjoying her snowbird friends in Florida during the winters, listening to John play his guitar, shopping in Shipshewana, baking cookies for Holy Family Bingo nights, and her vacation in Poland which she was able to share with many church friends and her sister, Justine “Teeny” brother-in-law, John and niece, “Lissy”. She was an active and faithful member of the Holy Family Parish, Holy Family Rosary Society, and Bible study group.
Due to the current health risks, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Condolence cards may be mailed to St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or may be made at www.sjfh.net. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020