Marcia Ann (Wrobel) Sekendy



March 24, 1945 - April 2, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Marcia Sekendy, 75, left us unexpectedly on April 2, 2020. She spent her last moments with her one and only love, John Charles Sekendy, Jr. Marcia was born in South Bend to Harry and Sophie (Kolacz) Wrobel. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John; their children, John (Tonya) Sekendy III and Tricia (Troy) Moreno, 3 grandsons, 2 siblings, in-laws, and many dear loved ones. Visitation is 9-10am, Sat., June 13, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10am. Inurnment follows at St. Joseph Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store