Marcia Ann (Wrobel) Sekendy
1945 - 2020
Marcia Ann (Wrobel) Sekendy

March 24, 1945 - April 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marcia Sekendy, 75, left us unexpectedly on April 2, 2020. She spent her last moments with her one and only love, John Charles Sekendy, Jr. Marcia was born in South Bend to Harry and Sophie (Kolacz) Wrobel. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John; their children, John (Tonya) Sekendy III and Tricia (Troy) Moreno, 3 grandsons, 2 siblings, in-laws, and many dear loved ones. Visitation is 9-10am, Sat., June 13, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10am. Inurnment follows at St. Joseph Cemetery.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
