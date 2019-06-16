Marcia Balogh



Kaminski



May 25, 1944 - May 29, 2019



CLOVERDALE, CA - Marcia Balogh Kaminski of Cloverdale, California passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 75.



Marcia was the daughter of George and Geraldine Balogh and grew up in Niles, Michigan. For 52 years Marcia was the beloved and fun-loving wife of Don Kaminski. She was the mother and champion of Kristen Kaminski and Matt Kaminski, and favorite playmate of her grandson, Oliver. Marcia is survived by her younger sister, Penny Morrow.



Marcia was a passionate advocate of everything good, rescuing countless dogs, cats, and people. She shared her delightful sense of style from Michigan to California and was the proud owner of Newburys women's clothing boutique in Wisconsin.



Marcia will long be remembered by her family and friends as a bright light, a lover of food, fun, and friends, who cherished sharing her zest for life with conspirators and cohorts. Her charm, bubbly personality, and sharp sense of humor will never be forgotten.



Marcia's life will be celebrated June 27, 2019 from 5 to 8 in the evening at the Harmon Guest House, 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, California.



Contributions in Marcia's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County at 707-577-1911 or www.humanesocietysoco.org.