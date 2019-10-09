|
|
Marcia Lee (Fry)
Horning
June 6, 1934 - Oct. 2, 2019
FOLSOM, CA - Marcia Lee (Fry) Horning, 85, of Folsom, California, formerly of South Bend and Diamond Lake, Cassopolis, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Folsom, CA. She was born June 6, 1934 in South Bend, of the late Robert & Marcelline (Rockoske) Fry, and was a 1952 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School. Marcia was united in marriage to Ralph in 1952. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2016. She is survived by her two sons, Mike & Laurie (Long) Horning of Folsom, CA and Greg & Norah (Castellanos) Horning of Deerfield Beach, FL, and her grandson, Ian Horning. Marcia loved to ballroom dance, travel, and collect antiques. She loved being with family and friends at any occasion. She retired from a long career as an Executive Secretary for A.M. General and Associates Investment Company. Visitation for Marcia will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at the Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis, MI. Graveside services and burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Horning may be offered to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614; Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker St., Cassopolis, MI 49031; or to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019