Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Penn Friends Community Church
19107 Quaker Street
Cassopolis, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Horning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Lee (Fry) Horning


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Lee (Fry) Horning Obituary
Marcia Lee (Fry)

Horning

June 6, 1934 - Oct. 2, 2019

FOLSOM, CA - Marcia Lee (Fry) Horning, 85, of Folsom, California, formerly of South Bend and Diamond Lake, Cassopolis, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Folsom, CA. She was born June 6, 1934 in South Bend, of the late Robert & Marcelline (Rockoske) Fry, and was a 1952 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School. Marcia was united in marriage to Ralph in 1952. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2016. She is survived by her two sons, Mike & Laurie (Long) Horning of Folsom, CA and Greg & Norah (Castellanos) Horning of Deerfield Beach, FL, and her grandson, Ian Horning. Marcia loved to ballroom dance, travel, and collect antiques. She loved being with family and friends at any occasion. She retired from a long career as an Executive Secretary for A.M. General and Associates Investment Company. Visitation for Marcia will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at the Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis, MI. Graveside services and burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Horning may be offered to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614; Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker St., Cassopolis, MI 49031; or to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now