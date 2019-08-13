Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Puterbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Puterbaugh


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Puterbaugh Obituary
Marcia Puterbaugh

Nov. 18, 1946 - August 12, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Marcia G. Puterbaugh of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at home on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1946 to Richard William Walpole and Mary Elizabeth Walpole of South Whitley, Indiana.

Survivors include a younger brother, Richard Steven Walpole and his wife, Brenda, of South Whitley.

Marcia grew up in South Whitley, Indiana. She graduated from South Whitley High School in 1965. She attended Ball State University.

Marcia had two children, Nicholas P. Hartley (Michele) of Mishawaka and Jill E. Brothers (Corey) also of Mishawaka.

On July 3, 1985 Marcia married Dick Puterbaugh of South Bend. The couple made their homes near Mishawaka High School (13 years) and in a villa in Sagewood Estates in Mishawaka since April 4, 1998.

Marcia had seven grandchildren: Kirstie N. Hartley, Darian R. Hartley, Kayla M. Hartley, Trevor W. Metcalfe, Karley E. Brothers, Lauren A. Brothers, and Tyler J. Puterbaugh who Marcia and Dick raised for several of his earliest years.

In November of 1985 Marcia began work as an assistant clerk for the St. Joseph Clerk of the Court, a position she held for three years. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge William P. Albright hired Marcia on January 23, 1989, as a baliff, a calling she loved for 14 years. Judge Albright and Marcia worked closely together including the first death penalty trial in St. Joseph County in many years, writing the book on dealing with a sequestered jury and related matters.

Prosecuting Attorney Michael A. Dvorak hired Marcia on January 2, 2003 to work as the Check Deception Coordinator and later as a Victim Advocate.

A Proclamation given Marcia when she retired from the county stated that she served the County with diligence and loyalty.

In retirement years Marcia worked as a clerk at the Mishawaka Kohls.

Marcia danced every day and lived by the philosophy of living each day as if it were her last.

Marcia cherished her grandchildren and legions of friends.

A Celebration of Life Party will be held in the Fall.

Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now