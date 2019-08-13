|
|
Marcia Puterbaugh
Nov. 18, 1946 - August 12, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Marcia G. Puterbaugh of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at home on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1946 to Richard William Walpole and Mary Elizabeth Walpole of South Whitley, Indiana.
Survivors include a younger brother, Richard Steven Walpole and his wife, Brenda, of South Whitley.
Marcia grew up in South Whitley, Indiana. She graduated from South Whitley High School in 1965. She attended Ball State University.
Marcia had two children, Nicholas P. Hartley (Michele) of Mishawaka and Jill E. Brothers (Corey) also of Mishawaka.
On July 3, 1985 Marcia married Dick Puterbaugh of South Bend. The couple made their homes near Mishawaka High School (13 years) and in a villa in Sagewood Estates in Mishawaka since April 4, 1998.
Marcia had seven grandchildren: Kirstie N. Hartley, Darian R. Hartley, Kayla M. Hartley, Trevor W. Metcalfe, Karley E. Brothers, Lauren A. Brothers, and Tyler J. Puterbaugh who Marcia and Dick raised for several of his earliest years.
In November of 1985 Marcia began work as an assistant clerk for the St. Joseph Clerk of the Court, a position she held for three years. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge William P. Albright hired Marcia on January 23, 1989, as a baliff, a calling she loved for 14 years. Judge Albright and Marcia worked closely together including the first death penalty trial in St. Joseph County in many years, writing the book on dealing with a sequestered jury and related matters.
Prosecuting Attorney Michael A. Dvorak hired Marcia on January 2, 2003 to work as the Check Deception Coordinator and later as a Victim Advocate.
A Proclamation given Marcia when she retired from the county stated that she served the County with diligence and loyalty.
In retirement years Marcia worked as a clerk at the Mishawaka Kohls.
Marcia danced every day and lived by the philosophy of living each day as if it were her last.
Marcia cherished her grandchildren and legions of friends.
A Celebration of Life Party will be held in the Fall.
Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019