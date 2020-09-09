Marcus Eugene Moore
Aug. 11, 1979 - Aug. 31, 2020
CASSOPOLIS - Marcus Eugene Moore, beloved son, nephew, brother, cousin, father, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was 41 years old.
The son of Herman (GG) Moore and Shari Anderson Moore, Marcus was born August 11, 1979 in Niles, MI. He lived in Cassopolis, MI the better portion of his life, and graduated in 1997. He worked for railroad companies, including Amtrak, doing track maintenance. He also had various maintenance positions.
Marcus had a special sweetness about him. He was well known as a daddy's boy! Marcus will be remembered by his “cheesy” smile. It was his trademark look! Marcus was often found laughing and joking with friends. He loved to spend time with his children, enjoying their company and playing sports.
Surviving are five daughters, Antoinette, Penelope, Maniah, Jayla, and Alyssa; two sons, Marcus Jr. and Marquez; one sister, Melissa; one brother, Clifford; and two godbrothers, Alvin Kyles and Terrance Moss. Marcus had a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Marcus was preceded in death by his grandparents, Loren & Frances Anderson, and Minnie Moore; his godmother, Augustine Kyles; and godbrother, Aaron Kyles.
Visitation will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hoven Funeral Home. Services for Marcus will follow at 1 pm. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to his mother, Shari Moore. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com
.