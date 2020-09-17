Mardell Kay Szynski
Jan. 9, 1950 - Sept. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Mardell Kay Szynski, 70, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in her home, following a brief sudden illness, while surrounded by her three loving children and son-in-law.
She was born on January 9, 1950 to the late Edward and Frances (Radzikowski) Kazmirski in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Szynski; and childhood lifelong best friend, Mary Ann Goepfrich.
Mardell graduated from Clay High School in 1968 and attended Indiana Vocational Technical College. She was employed at Jefferson Medical Arts Building and Walgreens for many years.
On August 8, 1970, as Mardell Kay Kazmirski, she married Robert E. Szynski at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in South Bend, IN, where she was a longtime parishioner. Robert passed away on August 21, 1982.
Mardell is survived by her three loving children, Daryl Szynski of South Bend, IN, Shawndell Szynski of Granger, IN, and Maria (Jason) Conley of South Bend, IN.
Mardell was an outgoing, charismatic, humorous, flashy type of woman who always had her hair, make-up, nails, and clothing up to style. Her love for holidays - especially Halloween, ceramics, art, decorating, cooking, dancing, and singing is what made her so unique.
Mardell loved her animals, especially her lab, Sheeba and her feral colony cats that she raised since kittens. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone or animal in need. She enjoyed her friends, especially Linda Stevens, who was very dear to her. Her son-in-law. Jason Conley was her decorating side kick. Mardell's most enjoyable and cherished time was with her three adoring children, as they were her life. They all shared a very special bond. Mardell was admired for her strength and for never giving up a fight.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Catholic Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow (cemetery yet to be determined).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.