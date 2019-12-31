|
|
Margaret A. Bowker
March 08, 1933 - Dec. 24, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Margaret A. Bowker, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at Golden Living Center-Fountainview in Mishawaka, Indiana. She was born on March 8, 1933 in Berrien Center, Michigan, to Edward and Anna (Stewin) Haskins, both of whom preceded her in death.
Margaret is survived by daughter, Barbara (Rolland) Cabana of South Bend, IN; son, Michael (Cheryl) Bowker of South Bend; granddaughter, Stefanie A. Cabana of Muncie, IN; sister, Beatrice Kella of Benton Harbor, MI; and brother, Charles Haskins of St. Joseph, MI.
Margaret graduated from high school in Dowagiac, MI. She was employed as a secretary for various companies, including Clark Equipment, Bendix, and Holy Cross College. She attended Hilltop Lutheran Church in South Bend. Margaret was a volunteer at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, serving on the baby ward and renal ward. She also volunteered at Center for Hospice Care and was a member of Red Hat Society. She was a lunch lady at Christ the King Catholic School. She attained her professional secretary certification through Professional Secretaries International. She loved attending theatre shows at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend.
Margaret loved being a grandmother. She was a member of Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph, MI, and enjoyed taking her granddaughter, Stefanie, to the art museum when she was growing up. Margaret was always happy to spend time with Stefanie, whether it was a day spent at Barnes & Noble bookstore, a shopping trip at Elder-Beerman department store, or just coming over for Sunday dinner. She was a loving and caring person, who never knew a stranger. She enjoyed reading and loved attending holiday dinners with her family. She was known as the “Candy Lady” at Golden Living Center, and enjoyed getting her nails done. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Golden Living Center-Fountainview, especially Jennifer, Jamie, Gladys, Emily, and Makaika. The family also wishes to thank Angie at Asera Care Hospice.
Funeral services for Margaret will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hilltop Lutheran Church, 4114 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles, MI. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, January 2nd at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Additional visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am on Friday at the church prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Margaret may be donated to Hilltop Lutheran Church, 4114 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Online condolences may be left for the Bowker family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019