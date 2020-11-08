Margaret A. Wickizer
July 19, 1931 - Nov. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Margaret Ann Wickizer, 89, of South Bend passed away at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, November 1 at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility following a lengthy illness. Margaret was born July 19, 1931 in Duggar, IN to the late Sarah Frances (Freeman) and Glenn R. Moody, Sr. and had lived in the South Bend area most of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Anne A. Check of Ft. Myers, FL; two sons, Michael A. Wickizer (Cindy) of Houston, TX and Mark D. Wickizer of Walkerton, IN, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Margaret was a teacher with the South Bend Community School for many years and a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of South Bend. She was also a longtime member of P.E.O.
There will be no services or visitation at this time. Southlawn Cremation Services and Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
