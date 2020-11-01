Margaret Ann Al-Oboudi
July 25, 1928 - Oct. 27, 2020
KALAMAZOO, MI -
Margaret Ann Al-Oboudi, 92, a long-time resident of Kalamazoo, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at Butterfly Oasis in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
She was born Margaret Ann Morris before midnight on July 25, 1928 in her grandfather's house in Cassopolis, Michigan. She was the fifth child of Glen Ellit Morris and Katherine Elizabeth (Cunningham) Morris. She married Jassim Mizil Al-Oboudi September 19, 1950 in Cook County, Illinois. He preceded her in death November 10, 1989.
Margaret was a steadfast peace and social justice advocate. She lived life with a passion with interests in culture, history, music, theater and the very essence of nature. Margaret was a boundless idealist and a “beautiful dreamer” in the sense that she never stopped dreaming and looking forward to a better life and future for all humanity.
Margaret will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Marium Jassim Mizal of San Marcos, California; six sons, Jameil Jassim Al-Oboudi of Sleepy Hollow, Illinois, Waleed (Amelia Chang) Jassim Al-Oboudi of San Diego, California, Fareed (Wendy Cox) Jassim Al-Oboudi of Torrance, California, Bassil Jassim Al-Oboudi of Houston, Texas, Idris (Thanaa Derwish) Jassim Al-Oboudi of Lomita, California, and Daniel Jassim of Portage, Michigan; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Morris of Texas and F. Jane Goerss of Park Ridge, Illinois; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Nebeil Jassim Al-Oboudi; three sisters, Mary Josephine Morris, Katherine Elizabeth Langworthy, and Patricia Louise Gohlke; and four brothers, Joseph Ersom Morris, William Minor Morris, Glen Edward Morris, and Robert Bennett Morris.
Family and friends will gather Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for a Graveside Service in Prospect Hill Cemetery (corner of North Disbrow and Cemetery Streets) in Cassopolis, Michigan.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Margaret be made to any organization promoting peace and social justice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online at wagnercares.com
.