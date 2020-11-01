1/1
Margaret Ann Al-Oboudi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Al-Oboudi

July 25, 1928 - Oct. 27, 2020

KALAMAZOO, MI -

Margaret Ann Al-Oboudi, 92, a long-time resident of Kalamazoo, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at Butterfly Oasis in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

She was born Margaret Ann Morris before midnight on July 25, 1928 in her grandfather's house in Cassopolis, Michigan. She was the fifth child of Glen Ellit Morris and Katherine Elizabeth (Cunningham) Morris. She married Jassim Mizil Al-Oboudi September 19, 1950 in Cook County, Illinois. He preceded her in death November 10, 1989.

Margaret was a steadfast peace and social justice advocate. She lived life with a passion with interests in culture, history, music, theater and the very essence of nature. Margaret was a boundless idealist and a “beautiful dreamer” in the sense that she never stopped dreaming and looking forward to a better life and future for all humanity.

Margaret will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Marium Jassim Mizal of San Marcos, California; six sons, Jameil Jassim Al-Oboudi of Sleepy Hollow, Illinois, Waleed (Amelia Chang) Jassim Al-Oboudi of San Diego, California, Fareed (Wendy Cox) Jassim Al-Oboudi of Torrance, California, Bassil Jassim Al-Oboudi of Houston, Texas, Idris (Thanaa Derwish) Jassim Al-Oboudi of Lomita, California, and Daniel Jassim of Portage, Michigan; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Morris of Texas and F. Jane Goerss of Park Ridge, Illinois; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Nebeil Jassim Al-Oboudi; three sisters, Mary Josephine Morris, Katherine Elizabeth Langworthy, and Patricia Louise Gohlke; and four brothers, Joseph Ersom Morris, William Minor Morris, Glen Edward Morris, and Robert Bennett Morris.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for a Graveside Service in Prospect Hill Cemetery (corner of North Disbrow and Cemetery Streets) in Cassopolis, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Margaret be made to any organization promoting peace and social justice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online at wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved