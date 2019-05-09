Margaret Ann



“Margo” Bell



Dec. 6, 1946 - May 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Margaret Ann Bell, 72, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN. She was born on December 6, 1946 in Jonesboro, AR to the late Harry H. McDonald, Sr. and Wilma (Bates) McDonald.



Margaret (Margo) graduated from Arkansas State University as a graduate of distinction with honors in Biology, specializing in Microbiology. Her career included the University of Tennessee Medical Units in Memphis, Research Technician Gulf Coast (Marine) Laboratory in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and University of Southern California, Dept. of Molecular Biology. She made a mid-career change to freelance writing. She started writing features for children's publications and expanded to other fields such as business and health. Her over 100 articles have appeared in such publications as The Los Angeles Business Journal, Westways, South Bend Tribune, and most recently Boom, a Michiana magazine featuring food history and monthly puzzles about movie trivia. These were particularly fun and Margo's husband Jim helped with research.



Margaret met her beloved husband, James D. Bell in Mississippi where he worked as a design engineer at the Litton Shipyards. They married May 9, 1975 and transferred to California. From there they moved around between South Bend, IN, Lenexa, KS, Santa Clara/San Jose, CA, and Troy, MI before retiring back in South Bend.



Margaret (Margo) is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Stephanie Naticchioni, granddaughter Nicole Naticchioni, grandson Anthony Naticchioni, as well as her brother, Thomas McDonald and nephew, Mark McDonald.



Margo was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her husband, surviving family, and many friends. Margo was thankful and blessed to have their love and support.



Memorial Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 SR 933, South Bend, IN on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 am with visitation starting at 10:30 am. Fr. Michael Belinsky C.S.C. will officiate.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545, as Margo had a deep love and care for animals. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.