Margaret Ann (Roose) Thomas, 84, of Granger, Indiana, passed away on September 26, 2020 at her home in Granger. Margaret was born in Ferndale, MI, to Jacob and Dorothy Roose on November 3, 1935.
At the age of eight, she became friends with a newspaper boy named Townsend “Tom” Thomas, who folded his papers on her front porch before heading out on his route. The two began dating while attending Hazel Park High School, and the high school sweethearts were married on April 27, 1957 in Madison Heights, MI.
Margaret spent the first 20 years of their marriage as a devoted wife and mother, moving the family from Michigan to Minnesota, then Wisconsin, before settling in Granger, her home for the last 50 years. Her children fondly remember family camping trips, luau parties in the backyard, wonderful holiday and family dinners, and the llamas she adopted as most unusual pets.
With her children mostly grown and on their own, Margaret joined her husband in a decades-long partnership at SYSCON International. Margaret and Tom traveled extensively, filling their home with mementos from their many trips. After retirement she devoted her time to her grandchildren. Her interests in gardening and birdwatching turned the backyard into a beautiful oasis for family gatherings. She was involved in the women's groups at each of the churches to which she belonged. She was a youth group sponsor at church, a volunteer at numerous school functions, and an active supporter of her children's activities in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
Margaret was preceded in death by sons, Lawrence Allen and Robert Elton Thomas; granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Benedix; brother, William Roose; and sister, Nancy Birtles. Margaret is survived by her husband, Townsend, with whom she spent 63 wonderful years of marriage. Also surviving are her daughter, Kathryn and her husband, Robert Clark; son, Steven and his wife, Indre; son, Townsend Jr. and his fiancée, Meredith Lee; her sisters, Lynn Roose, Linda Ratliff, and Sandra Cunningham; her grandchildren, Townsend, Kathryn, and Sarah Benedix, Nikolas and Aleksandras Thomas, Victoria and Silas Thomas, and Winston and Talia Lee; and great-granddaughter, Madison Benedix.
The Thomas family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Frances Hammar for her kind and steadfast care and support of Margaret over the past few years.
A private funeral service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church with Pastors Caroline Satre and Brad Davick officiating. Entombment will follow at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given in Margaret's name to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 17195 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
