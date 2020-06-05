Margaret Ayres
1958 - 2020
Margaret Ayres

Dec. 31, 1958 - June 2, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Margaret E. Ayers, 61, passed away June 2, 2020 at Golden Living Center-Fountainview. She was born December 31, 1958 in Elkhart, IN to Thomas, Sr. & Nancy (Vanarsdale) Nichols.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas Nichols, Jr.

Surviving is a son, Richard Mendell, a sister, Elizabeth (Michael) Brownbridge and numerous other family members.

Margaret was a CNA at Golden Living Center-Fountainview and in her spare time enjoyed gardening.

Per her wishes cremation will take place and there will be a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
