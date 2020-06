Margaret AyresDec. 31, 1958 - June 2, 2020MISHAWAKA, IN - Margaret E. Ayers, 61, passed away June 2, 2020 at Golden Living Center-Fountainview. She was born December 31, 1958 in Elkhart, IN to Thomas, Sr. & Nancy (Vanarsdale) Nichols.She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas Nichols, Jr.Surviving is a son, Richard Mendell, a sister, Elizabeth (Michael) Brownbridge and numerous other family members.Margaret was a CNA at Golden Living Center-Fountainview and in her spare time enjoyed gardening.Per her wishes cremation will take place and there will be a celebration of life service at a later date.In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice.Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.