Margaret “Peggy” Burris
July 16, 1949 - Sept. 12, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Margaret “Peggy” Marie Burris, 71, of Osceola, entered Heaven's gates on September 12, 2020 at 2:30am in her home, surrounded by her husband and most of her family.
Peggy was born July 16, 1949 in Clinton, IN to William Eugene & Elsie Lavern Haga (Shull). She is preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Marty, Mark, & Matt Haga; her son, Todd Anthony Finn, brother-in-law, Larry Burris, and lifelong friend, Charlotte Cabanaw.
On November 27, 1982, Peggy married her soul mate, Gregory Lee Burris. The two had met while she was employed as store manager by Citgo Quick Mart in Mishawaka and quickly fell in love. She later went on to manage human resources at Venture Department Store in South Bend for many years until that business closed. And then finally, she worked at Chapel Hill Funeral Home before retiring.
She loved Bingo, going to local casinos, and especially wedding anniversary trips to Las Vegas with her loving husband. Lady bugs were her good luck charms, and she played to win. She always wore eye-catching jewelry. She loved Notre Dame football and her Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a wonderful homemaker and a fabulous cook. One of her specialties was her delicious homemade banana bread.
Peggy leaves behind her loving husband of 38 years, Greg; her children, William Finn (Malena), Shawn Finn, Sandra Chambers (Alvin), and honorary daughter, Renae Morrow-Finn; her grandchildren, Ashley Finn (Paris), Nikolas Jordan (Alissa), David Finn (Karissa), Naomi Chambers, and Cheyenne Keenan (Sean); her great-grandchildren, Kendal, Kailea, Alden, Kenadie, MaKenna, Eliana, Khalen, Mila, and Blakely; two brothers-in-law, Bob Burris (Kathy) and Dave Burris (Jody); as well as her two very special friends, Joann and Sandy.
Services will be held from 4-8 pm Thursday, Sept. 17 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, Sept. 18 in the Garden of Liberty on the grounds of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burris family through the link provided on our website. To view her online video tribute, leave a message of condolence for her family, or light a virtual candle in Peggy's memory, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.