Margaret C. Spear
Feb. 6, 1950 - Oct. 9, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Margaret C. Spear, age 69, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Aberdeen, Mississippi to James and Luna Nobles. On March 5, 1983 she married Robert P. Spear of South Bend, IN who survives. In addition to her loving husband, Margaret is survived by her children, Misty (Michael) Eitler, Bobby and Mickey Spear, and Melissa Ziglear; her siblings, Charolette Green, Brenda Grudzinski, and Jim Nobles; 9 grandchildren: Cody and Jacob Stillson; Samantha Metherd; Andi, Brandon, Courtney, Dyllion, and Mackenzie Ziglear; and Jaelynn Spear; and 3 great-grandchildren, Prudence and Matilda Stillson, and Italaina Alfaro. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Haas. The family would like to give a special thank you to Michiana Hematology Oncology, especially to Dr. Khan and his staff, and her Hospice nurse, Abby. There will be a private graveside service at a later time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019