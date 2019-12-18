|
Margaret Fay Purdie
July 25, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Margaret Fay Purdie (89) of Frostproof, FL, formerly of Elkhart, IN, died November 13, 2019 in Sebring. Born in Sesser, IL To John B. and Edith (Clayton) Lewis, she married Robert H. Purdie in Evansville, IN on March 6, 1950.
Surviving are her children: Vicki (Don) Ort of Saugatuck, MI, LaVon Purdie of Frostproof, FL, Greg (Lori) Purdie of Columbia, SC, and Tim (Lona) Purdie of Elkhart, IN, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and sister, Leota Guthrie.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, her parents; sisters, Florene Lewis, Eva Lewis, Erma Simmons, and Maxine Conner; brother, Eddie Lewis; and grandson, Roger Purdie.
Margaret retired from Baugo School Corp. as a secretary at Jimtown High School, then enjoyed working part time at Sears jewelry counter. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, and the Moose Lodge,
She loved listening to music, dancing, entertaining in her home, and most of all her family. She proudly displayed a wall of portraits of them all, and was eager to name them all to any visitor. She also enjoyed working in her yard and did so until her final few months.
There will be a visitation at St. John's Episcopal Church, 226 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, IN, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00. A Memorial service will follow with Pastor Terri Peterson officiating. Instead of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's in her name.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019