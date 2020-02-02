Home

Margaret "Maggie" (McLean) Freeman

Margaret "Maggie" (McLean) Freeman Obituary
Margaret “Maggie” (McLean) Freeman

July 29, 1942 - Jan. 31, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Margaret “Maggie” A. (McLean) Freeman, 77, passed away at home on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Maggie was born on July 29, 1942, to Robert and Margaret (Sauers) McLean. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robert McLean Jr. and one grandson, Ryan Hein.

Maggie is survived by two children, Albert “Skip” (Renae) Freeman and Charlotte Beheyt; five grandchildren, Albert “Gene” Freeman, Angela Freeman, Ashley Freeman, Richard Hein, and Rocco Beheyt. 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald (Christine) McLean and Lester (Gwen) McLean, along with many nieces and nephews.

Maggie worked as a Security Officer at the University of Notre Dame for 30 years before she retired in 2007. Maggie loved her family and in her free time she loved going to the casinos; in the summer she was an avid race car fan.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 4 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Service will begin at 5:00 pm. Cremation will take place following the service. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To leave an online condolence visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
