Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Meg" Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret "Meg" Harris Obituary
Margaret “Meg” Harris

Sept. 6, 1959 - Dec. 5, 2018

NILES, MI - Margaret “Meg” Ann (Walker) Harris, 59, of Niles, went to Heaven on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. Her trip was a peaceful one and began quietly from her home.

Meg was born on September 6, 1959, to Lloyd “Barney” and Patricia “Pat” (Brown) Walker in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

After graduating from high school, Meg wed Michael G. Harris at a ceremony in Niles on May 26, 1984. Together they had one son. Margaret worked at Lowe's in Niles for 13 years and loved every second of it. She was especially fond of her coworkers and customers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Barney Walker.

Meg is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Harris; son, Zachary Harris of Grand Rapids, Michigan; sisters, Cindy (Dale) Webber of Niles and Jodi (David) Whitaker of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

A celebration of Meg's life will be held on Sunday, April 6, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 34 Sycamore Street in Niles.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now