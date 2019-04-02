Margaret “Meg” Harris



Sept. 6, 1959 - Dec. 5, 2018



NILES, MI - Margaret “Meg” Ann (Walker) Harris, 59, of Niles, went to Heaven on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. Her trip was a peaceful one and began quietly from her home.



Meg was born on September 6, 1959, to Lloyd “Barney” and Patricia “Pat” (Brown) Walker in Chelsea, Massachusetts.



After graduating from high school, Meg wed Michael G. Harris at a ceremony in Niles on May 26, 1984. Together they had one son. Margaret worked at Lowe's in Niles for 13 years and loved every second of it. She was especially fond of her coworkers and customers.



She was preceded in death by her father, Barney Walker.



Meg is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Harris; son, Zachary Harris of Grand Rapids, Michigan; sisters, Cindy (Dale) Webber of Niles and Jodi (David) Whitaker of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.



A celebration of Meg's life will be held on Sunday, April 6, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 34 Sycamore Street in Niles.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary