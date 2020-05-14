Margaret Hinchman
1924 - 2020
Margaret Hinchman

July 28, 1924 - May 11, 2020

NILES, MI - Margaret Elaine Hinchman, 95, of Niles passed from this life on May 11, 2020.

She was born July 28, 1924 to Emerson and Edna Metzger. She was an avid traveler who traveled extensively with the Good Sam Club, the Coachman Travelers, and the Yellowstone Travel Club. She enjoyed all types of crafts and was fond of presenting her family with her handmade gifts. Margaret was a lifelong member of the Arden United Methodist Church. She was always a great blessing to her family and friends, and she will be missed.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Metzger; and one sister, Maxine Metzger Apple. She was the loving wife of Harold Hinchman (who died October 13, 1997); and the beloved mother of Dennis Hinchman of Niles (who survives) and Jacki Hinchman Neely (who preceded her in death). She is survived by one son-in-law, Jesse Neely of Granger, IN, and one daughter-in-law, Linda Hinchman of Niles.

She leaves behind two granddaughters, Janice Hurt of Grand Rapids and Jill Neely of Mishawaka; two grandsons, Tim Hinchman (Lisa) of Lake Station, IN and Kevin Hinchman (Terese) of Napa, CA; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Spring Run Cemetery, St. Joseph, with Lanny Duffel officiating. Memorials may be made to Arden United Methodist Church, 6891 M-139, Berrien Springs, MI 49103. Online messages may be left for the family at www.allredfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Spring Run Cemetery
