Margaret “Peg” Hoffer



March 12, 1921 - Feb. 8, 2019



NAPPANEE, IN - Margaret “Peg” Hoffer, age 97, of Nappanee, died at 1:25 pm, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa, where she resided since December. She was born March 12, 1921 in Elkhart to Harold O. and Eva (Browning) Mountjoy. Due to the death of her mother when she was less then 2 weeks old, she was raised in Nappanee by her aunt and uncle, Nettie and Edrie Himes as a full member of their family. Peg spent her lifetime in Nappanee. Her first marriage was to Leonard Seeber, who died in 1945 in Italy during WWII while serving his country. Her 2nd marriage was to Harold L. Hoffer, November 18, 1950 in Elkhart. He preceded her in death January 21, 1989.



Mrs. Hoffer was a 1939 graduate of Nappanee High School and attended Ball State Teachers College. She was a member of the Nappanee United Methodist Church and was very involved in her community and Elkhart County. Peg was a former member and past president of the Wa-Nee School Board. She had served as the Executive Director of the Nappanee Chamber of Commerce, was the former manager of Nappanee License Branch, and served on the Nappanee Redevelopment Commission for many years. Peg was also a member and past president of Friends of the Nappanee Public Library, a Charter member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority, a member and past president of Thursday Club in Nappanee, a member of the committee to establish the Nappanee Golf Course, a member and past president of the Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission, a member and past president of Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Commission for many years, and a member and vice-chairman of Elkhart County Republican Party. Peg was chosen to be a voter in the 1964 Electoral College, and served as Precinct Committee person in Nappanee for many years.



Peg is survived by her son, Brian (Janet) Hoffer of Nappanee; granddaughters, Erin Hoffer of Chicago and Kerry Hoffer of Bloomington; grandson, Eric Seeber (Rachael) of Warsaw; and sister, Virginia Mullins of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Seeber; sister, Martha Rosbrough; and brothers, Lamar and Lowell Himes.



Her first goal was always to support her family in their various endeavors. She loved being a grandmother and enjoyed attending all school activities and sporting events. Peg was an avid golfer and supporter of Notre Dame and Indiana University athletics. She was also a lover of animals from an early age, and raised and loved numerous dogs and cats.



Family and friends may call from 4-8, Wednesday, February 13 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 pm, Thursday, Feb. 14 at Nappanee United Methodist Church with a reception following at Dal-Mar Catering Hall in Nappanee. Rev. Kevin Reed will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be given to Nappanee United Methodist Church or Nappanee Public Library.