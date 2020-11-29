Margaret J. Nemeth
Feb. 27, 1935 - Nov. 23, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Margaret J. “Tootie” Nemeth, 85, of South Bend, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Hearth at Juday Creek. She was born February 27, 1935 in South Bend to the late James and Leona Marie (Straub) Curran. On November 23, 1957 in South Bend, Margaret married Robert “Bob” E. Nemeth, who preceded her in death on March 3, 2016. She lived most of her married life in Swanson Highlands and was blessed with a multitude of neighborhood friends.
Tootie, as best known by almost everyone who knew her, is survived by her daughter, Paula (Steve) Pletcher of Indianapolis, IN; sons, Marc Nemeth of Shrewsbury, MA, Jeff (Fran) Nemeth of Greensboro, NC, Chris Nemeth of Miami, FL, and Brian (Jackie) Nemeth of Edwardsburg, MI; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Curran of Indianapolis, IN. In addition to her husband and parents, Tootie is preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Tobin and Genevieve Patterson; and brothers, James Curran, Michael Curran, and John Curran.
Tootie worked at the University of Notre Dame for over 20 years, the majority of which was spent as the Administrative Assistant to the Band Department, where she won the hearts of her “bandies” with both life counseling and chocolate chip cookies.
Caring for and spending time with her grandchildren was the highlight of Tootie's retirement. She would drop everything for the opportunity to lend a hand to her family and friends. Before her husband's passing in 2016, Tootie and Bob also enjoyed travelling together, in particular spending winters in Spain and Portugal.
A private family inurnment will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Tootie may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 Edison Road, Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545, or to the University of Notre Dame Band Department through the University Giving Societies Badin Guild, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
