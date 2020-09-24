1/
Margaret Jean Plott
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Jean Plott

Nov. 26, 1931 - Sept. 11, 2020

NILES, MI - Margaret Jean Plott, 88, of Niles, MI, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, peacefully with family at her side. She was born on November 26, 1931 to the late Edna and Albert Frank in Angola, NY. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Alberta Lupresto, and two sons, Richard Brooks and Kenneth Plott. Margaret is survived by her sister, Marian Welch and brother, Charles Frank, and is lovingly remembered by her son, Duane Plott and daughters-in-law, Jody and Linda. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Margaret enjoyed gardening, politics, and sharing her religion of Seventh Day Adventist. Margaret will be cremated, and family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life at Chain-O-Lakes Conservation in South Bend, IN Saturday, September 26 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chain-O-Lakes Conservation
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved