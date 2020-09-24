Margaret Jean Plott



Nov. 26, 1931 - Sept. 11, 2020



NILES, MI - Margaret Jean Plott, 88, of Niles, MI, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, peacefully with family at her side. She was born on November 26, 1931 to the late Edna and Albert Frank in Angola, NY. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Alberta Lupresto, and two sons, Richard Brooks and Kenneth Plott. Margaret is survived by her sister, Marian Welch and brother, Charles Frank, and is lovingly remembered by her son, Duane Plott and daughters-in-law, Jody and Linda. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Margaret enjoyed gardening, politics, and sharing her religion of Seventh Day Adventist. Margaret will be cremated, and family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life at Chain-O-Lakes Conservation in South Bend, IN Saturday, September 26 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm.





