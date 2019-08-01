|
|
Margaret L. Cronin
Sept. 8, 1920 - July 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Margaret L. Cronin, 98, life-long resident of South Bend, passed away at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 in her son's home.
Margaret was born on September 8, 1920 in South Bend, to the late John J. and Hazel M. (Elwell) Althouse.
She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.
On June 28, 1941 she married Clifford C. Burks; he would precede her in death. She then married Edward F. Cronin; he also would precede her in death.
She retired after thirty-three years from RACO.
Margaret is survived by her son, Dennis L. (Wanda) Burks of South Bend; four grandchildren, DeWayne (Jennifer), Jay (Tracy), James, and Deanna (Scott). Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren, Steven (Amanda), Michael, Kaitlyn (T.J.), Brittany (David), Derek, David, McKenna, Samantha, and Alaina; and six great-great-grandchildren, Chloe, Jackson, Amelia, and twin boys, Jesus and Javier.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, twin great-grandsons, Isaac and Micah Burks who passed away on February 3, 2003; three sisters, Minerva Nelson, Birdie Pierce, and Ruby Pierce; and three brothers, Ray, Charles, and Harold Althouse.
Visitation for Margaret will be on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Services will immediately begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jimmy Arnett officiating.
Entombment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to the Cronin family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019