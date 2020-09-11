1/
Margaret L. McAllister
1949 - 2020
Margaret L. McAllister

Jan. 10, 1949 - Sept. 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Peg taught in SBCSC for 36 years. She taught in many schools but her last 20 years were spent at Studebaker and Hay Primary. She was an excellent teacher and loved by staff and students. She touched all of their lives with her caring heart and sharing of herself. Thank you for your dedication, Peggy. You are loved and you will be missed. Palmer Funeral Home will be assisting the family will arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
