1/1
Margaret L. McAllister
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret L. McAllister

Jan. 10, 1949 - Sept. 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Margaret L. “Peg” McAllister, 71, of South Bend, IN passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 in her home. She was born on January 10, 1949 in Muskegon, MI to the late Edward and Lillian L. (Hughes) Koeller. On August 30, 1969 in Grand Haven, MI she was united in marriage to John L. McAllister.

Peg is survived by her husband, John and siblings, Michael Koeller, William Koeller, and Cherie Kersting, all of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Koeller.

Peg taught in the South Bend Community School Corporation for 36 years. She taught in many schools but her last 20 years were spent at Studebaker and Hay Primary. She was an excellent teacher and loved by her staff and students. She touched all of their lives with her caring heart and sharing of herself. Thank you for your dedication, Peggy. You are loved and you will be missed.

There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved