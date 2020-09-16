Margaret L. McAllister
Jan. 10, 1949 - Sept. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Margaret L. “Peg” McAllister, 71, of South Bend, IN passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 in her home. She was born on January 10, 1949 in Muskegon, MI to the late Edward and Lillian L. (Hughes) Koeller. On August 30, 1969 in Grand Haven, MI she was united in marriage to John L. McAllister.
Peg is survived by her husband, John and siblings, Michael Koeller, William Koeller, and Cherie Kersting, all of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Koeller.
Peg taught in the South Bend Community School Corporation for 36 years. She taught in many schools but her last 20 years were spent at Studebaker and Hay Primary. She was an excellent teacher and loved by her staff and students. She touched all of their lives with her caring heart and sharing of herself. Thank you for your dedication, Peggy. You are loved and you will be missed.
There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.