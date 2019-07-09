Margaret L. Mrozinski



Oct. 12, 1932 - July 7, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Margaret Mrozinski, beloved wife and mother passed away in her home with family by her side July 7, 2019. She was born October 12, 1932 in Mishawaka, Indiana.



She was married to Richard Mrozinski April 14, 1951 at St. Bavo's Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her daughter Deborah McKenna, and granddaughter Shirley Mrozinski.



She is survived by her sons, Michael and Donald Mrozinski.



Margaret has 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.



She retired from Well Electronics after 30 years of service.



Margaret enjoyed dancing with her husband and a group of their friends called the red and white group. hey loved polka dancing and traveled to different states. She also loved playing cards and traveling on weekends. She was a loving mother and devoted wife. She will be missed.



Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 12 from 12:00 Noon until 1:30 p.m. at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a Rosary being recited during the service, with Father Christopher Lapp officiating. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery following the service.



Friends and family are invited to a luncheon afterwards at the BK Club, Mishawka.



So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart.



Every time you think of me I'm right here in your heart.



We love you. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019