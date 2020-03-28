Home

Margaret M. Tibbetts

Margaret M. Tibbetts Obituary
Margaret M. Tibbetts

Dec. 5, 1925 - March 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Margaret Tibbetts, 94, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Hamilton Grove Nursing Facility, New Carlisle. She was born Dec. 5, 1925 in Guilford, IN to the late Michael & Mabel (Stoops) Steinmetz. Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Suzann (David) Abbott; grandsons, Christopher (Julie) Abbott, Brian (Sally) Abbott, & Alex (Kelly) Abbott; 11 great-grandchildren; & 2 great-great-grandchildren. Due to current health risks, a private family burial will be held. Condolences may be sent to St. Joseph Funeral Home/www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2020
