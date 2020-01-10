|
|
Margaret Mathelda Wolf
July 18, 1929 - Jan. 3, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Margaret Mathelda Wolf was born July 18, 1929 to Edmund and Mary (Vaerewyck) Smith in Mishawaka, Indiana. Margaret died on January 3, 2020, in Mesquite, Texas at age 90 of complications following a stroke and Alzheimer's.
Margaret married Joseph Phillip Flaherty June 12, 1948 in South Bend, Indiana. They had three sons, and a daughter. Joe and Margaret enjoyed retirement in Avon Park, FL until Joseph died April 17, 1999. Margaret married Richard Eugene Wolf February 3, 2001 and they had 13 happy years before Richard died July 9, 2014. Margaret relocated to Texas in March 2016 to live with her eldest son, Joe Flaherty.
Friends and family will remember Margaret as kind, helpful, hard-working, direct and fun-loving. She fondly recalled times when she and husband Joe competed in skate dancing. She loved taking cruises, bingo, casinos, big band music, and garage sale hopping. She found joy in buying and sharing her jewelry; and, she loved gifting family and friends with a ring or necklace as a token of her affection. She was active in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9853 while living in Avon Park. After moving to Forney, Texas, she attended Community Life Church and enjoyed senior activities at the Layden Senior Center.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Mary Smith; husbands, Joseph P. Flaherty and Richard E. Wolf; and sisters, Dorothy Smith, Louise Minne, and JoAnn Smith.
Margaret is survived by her four children: Joseph Dennis Flaherty and wife Linda of Forney, TX; William James Flaherty and wife Sue of South Bend, IN; Michael Patrick Flaherty and wife Cindy of Plattsmouth, NE; and Lucinda Marie Williams and husband David of Avon Park, FL; nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and, brother, Edmond L. Smith and wife Rosalie of Mishawaka, IN.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 7 from 2-4 PM at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Osceola, Indiana. Flowers are welcome. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020